alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 30, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published October 30, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKDT
An air-to-air heat pump.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

The federal government shutdown is delaying funds meant to help pay for home heating. Plus, after five years with Anchorage's alcohol tax, how is the revenue being used? And, a maintenance worker at the University of Alaska Southeast is also an amateur movie star.

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden, Rhonda McBride, Wesley Early and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
