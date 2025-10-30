Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 30, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
The federal government shutdown is delaying funds meant to help pay for home heating. Plus, after five years with Anchorage's alcohol tax, how is the revenue being used? And, a maintenance worker at the University of Alaska Southeast is also an amateur movie star.
Reports tonight from:
Alena Naiden, Rhonda McBride, Wesley Early and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.