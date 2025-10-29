Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published October 29, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Jerod Cook opens the door of Bravo’s kennel on Petersburg’s Sandy Beach, releasing the seal back into familiar waters on Oct. 23, 2025.
Olivia Rose
/
KFSK
Jerod Cook opens the door of Bravo’s kennel on Petersburg’s Sandy Beach, releasing the seal back into familiar waters on Oct. 23, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

The Small Business Administration announces new disaster loans for those impacted by ex-Typhoon Halong. Also, the board that oversees the state's marine highway system is skeptical of a proposed ferry terminal. And more than 100 people turn out in Petersburg to watch a rescued seal return to the sea.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Laura Davis Collins in Nome
Eric Stone in Juneau
Collette Czarnecki in Wrangell
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Casey Grove
Latest Episodes