Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
The Small Business Administration announces new disaster loans for those impacted by ex-Typhoon Halong. Also, the board that oversees the state's marine highway system is skeptical of a proposed ferry terminal. And more than 100 people turn out in Petersburg to watch a rescued seal return to the sea.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Laura Davis Collins in Nome
Eric Stone in Juneau
Collette Czarnecki in Wrangell
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.