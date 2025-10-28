Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published October 28, 2025 at 5:51 PM AKDT
Alaska Organized Militia members remove debris while supporting storm recovery operations at Kotzebue, Alaska, Oct. 15, 2025.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Northwest Arctic Communities enter the next stage of storm and flood recovery. Plus, the state cuts back on school bond debt reimbursements. And, Juneau businesses are trying to fill the Halloween supplies gap left by Joann's fabrics.

Reports tonight from:

Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Alix Soliman and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
