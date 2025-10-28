Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly
Northwest Arctic Communities enter the next stage of storm and flood recovery. Plus, the state cuts back on school bond debt reimbursements. And, Juneau businesses are trying to fill the Halloween supplies gap left by Joann's fabrics.
Reports tonight from:
Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Alix Soliman and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.