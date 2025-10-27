Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 27, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published October 27, 2025 at 5:44 PM AKDT
Water inundates a cemetery
Jesse Wassalie
Floodwaters inundate the cemetery in the center of Tuntutuliak.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Lisa Murkowski pleads with her colleagues to end the government shutdown. Also, storm-struck Western Alaska communities continue to dry out, as they prepare for winter. And a Filipino restaurant in Ketchikan shines as both an eatery and a history installation.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Evan Erickson in Tuntutuliak
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
Melinda Munson in Skagway
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.

Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
