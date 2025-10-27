Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 27, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Monday on Alaska News Nightly
Sen. Lisa Murkowski pleads with her colleagues to end the government shutdown. Also, storm-struck Western Alaska communities continue to dry out, as they prepare for winter. And a Filipino restaurant in Ketchikan shines as both an eatery and a history installation.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Evan Erickson in Tuntutuliak
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
Melinda Munson in Skagway
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.