Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 27, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Lisa Murkowski pleads with her colleagues to end the government shutdown. Also, storm-struck Western Alaska communities continue to dry out, as they prepare for winter. And a Filipino restaurant in Ketchikan shines as both an eatery and a history installation.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Evan Erickson in Tuntutuliak

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

Melinda Munson in Skagway

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.