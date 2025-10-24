Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 24, 2025
Friday on Alaska News Nightly
Local officials say the proposed King Cove road is closer than ever to becoming a reality. Plus, groups are working to collect traditional foods for people displaced by ex-Typhoon Halong. And, the man behind Nome's bowling alley always has a second to spare for his patrons.
Reports tonight from:
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Alena Naiden and Ava White in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Laura Davis Collins in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.