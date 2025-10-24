Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 24, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published October 24, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
a road
Theo Greenly
/
KSDP
The road out of King Cove ends at the old hovercraft landing on the shore of Cold Bay, about 7 miles from the city of the same name.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Local officials say the proposed King Cove road is closer than ever to becoming a reality. Plus, groups are working to collect traditional foods for people displaced by ex-Typhoon Halong. And, the man behind Nome's bowling alley always has a second to spare for his patrons.

Reports tonight from:

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Alena Naiden and Ava White in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Laura Davis Collins in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Latest Episodes