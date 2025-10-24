Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 24, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Local officials say the proposed King Cove road is closer than ever to becoming a reality. Plus, groups are working to collect traditional foods for people displaced by ex-Typhoon Halong. And, the man behind Nome's bowling alley always has a second to spare for his patrons.

Reports tonight from:

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Alena Naiden and Ava White in Anchorage

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Clarise Larson in Juneau

Laura Davis Collins in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.