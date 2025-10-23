Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Several groups are working to evacuate dogs from storm-damaged communities and reunite them with their owners. Plus, the Trump Administration advances the controversial Ambler Road. And, Fairbanks transportation planners have a question: What's the ugliest road in town?

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Eric Stone and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Shelby Herbert and Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.