Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 23, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published October 23, 2025 at 5:41 PM AKDT
Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Hunter Lorenz, a CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew chief, assigned to Detachment 1, B Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, carries a dog during recovery operations at Bethel, Alaska, Oct. 16, 2025. Alaska Army National Guard helicopter aircrews, with the 207th Aviation Troop Command, pulled residents from hard-hit Alaskan communities and transported them to Bethel for follow-on travel to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson via AKANG C-17. Following the devastating Typhoon Halong that struck the West Coast of Alaska late last week, the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard during ongoing recovery operations. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)
Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon
Alaska National Guard
Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Hunter Lorenz, a CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew chief, assigned to Detachment 1, B Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, carries a dog during recovery operations at Bethel, Alaska, Oct. 16, 2025.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Several groups are working to evacuate dogs from storm-damaged communities and reunite them with their owners. Plus, the Trump Administration advances the controversial Ambler Road. And, Fairbanks transportation planners have a question: What's the ugliest road in town?

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Shelby Herbert and Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
