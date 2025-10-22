Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Those displaced by ex-Typhoon Halong face an uncertain future in Anchorage. Plus, food assistance benefits in Alaska are set to pause as the government shutdown continues. And, tourists hoping to visit federally-run museums are being met with locked doors.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Hannah Flor, Rachel Cassandra, Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Alena Naiden in Savoonga

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

Melinda Munson in Skagway

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.