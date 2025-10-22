Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published October 22, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKDT
The Alaska Airlines Center located in Anchorage on Oct. 22, 2025. The center is being used to shelter those displaced by ex-Typhoon Halong.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Those displaced by ex-Typhoon Halong face an uncertain future in Anchorage. Plus, food assistance benefits in Alaska are set to pause as the government shutdown continues. And, tourists hoping to visit federally-run museums are being met with locked doors.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Hannah Flor, Rachel Cassandra, Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Alena Naiden in Savoonga
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Melinda Munson in Skagway

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
