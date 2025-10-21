Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Residents begin repairs in the Alaska village hardest-hit by the devastating storm. Plus, a look at Anchorage's efforts to provide shelter and school for evacuees. And, dancers and drummers from around the state gathered for AFN's Quyana festival.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Kipnuk

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Wesley Early and Desiree Hagen in Anchorage

Alix Soliman in Juneau

Avery Ellfeldt in Skagway

Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.