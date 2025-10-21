Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly
Residents begin repairs in the Alaska village hardest-hit by the devastating storm. Plus, a look at Anchorage's efforts to provide shelter and school for evacuees. And, dancers and drummers from around the state gathered for AFN's Quyana festival.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone in Kipnuk
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Wesley Early and Desiree Hagen in Anchorage
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Avery Ellfeldt in Skagway
Ben Townsend in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.