alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published October 21, 2025 at 5:44 PM AKDT
Evacuees from Kipnuk, Alaska board an Alaska Air National Guard military transport plane in Bethel on their way to shelters in Anchorage on Oct. 16, 2025.
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Residents begin repairs in the Alaska village hardest-hit by the devastating storm. Plus, a look at Anchorage's efforts to provide shelter and school for evacuees. And, dancers and drummers from around the state gathered for AFN's Quyana festival.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Kipnuk
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Wesley Early and Desiree Hagen in Anchorage
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Avery Ellfeldt in Skagway
Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
