Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 20, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published October 20, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKDT
No Kings protesters carrying signs march through Haines
Avery Ellfeldt
/
KHNS
No Kings protesters march through Haines on Oct. 18, 2025.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Last week's massive storm damaged critical infrastructure and a major archaeological site in one Alaska community. Plus, thousands gather in communities across the state to protest the Trump Administration. And, a look at food security challenges for communities in the Aleutians.

Reports tonight from:

Evan Erickson and Samantha Watson in Bethel,
Hope McKenney in Sitka,
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.,
Alena Naiden and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage,
Hunter Morrison in Ketchikan,
Theo Greenly in Nikolski and St. Paul.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
