alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 17, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published October 17, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKDT
Evacuees from Kipnuk, Alaska board an Alaska Air National Guard military transport plane in Bethel on their way to shelters in Anchorage on Oct. 16, 2025.
Eric Stone
Alaska Public Media
Evacuees from Kipnuk, Alaska board an Alaska Air National Guard military transport plane in Bethel on their way to shelters in Anchorage on Oct. 16, 2025.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Communities and organizations around the state are working to shelter and support evacuees from last weekend's massive storm. Plus, the Aleutian community of Adak has been without power for weeks, and a fix is slow to arrive. And, how a group of women at Elders and Youth restored and shared a coming-of-age ceremony.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Bethel
Samantha Watson, Wesley Early, Rachel Cassandra and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Sofia Stuart Rasi in Unalaska
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
Latest Episodes