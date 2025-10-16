Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 16, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published October 16, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKDT
Kwigillingok residents wait to board a military CH-47 Chinook helicopter Thursday, October 16, 2025 after a massive storm devastated the village.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Hundreds of Alaskans evacuate two villages hardest hit by Sunday's storm. Also, survivors of a massive Anchorage condo fire are trying to figure out what comes next. And the Alaska Federation of Natives convention opens with a call for unity and healthy communities.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone, Sage Smiley and Evan Erickson in Bethel?
Nat Herz in Kwigillingok
Hannah Flor and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Wali Rana in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Annie Feidt.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
