Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 16, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Hundreds of Alaskans evacuate two villages hardest hit by Sunday's storm. Also, survivors of a massive Anchorage condo fire are trying to figure out what comes next. And the Alaska Federation of Natives convention opens with a call for unity and healthy communities.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone, Sage Smiley and Evan Erickson in Bethel?

Nat Herz in Kwigillingok

Hannah Flor and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Wali Rana in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Annie Feidt.