Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 15, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published October 15, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKDT
People sit on the floor of a cargo plane.
Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon
/
Alaska National Guard
Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III aircrew, assigned to the 176th Wing, evacuate approximately 300 displaced western Alaska residents following Typhoon Halong, Oct. 15, 2025. The State Emergency Operations Center and the Alaska Organized Militia continue to coordinate response operations following the severe storm that struck Alaska’s West Coast. 

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Difficult decisions as two western Alaska communities are evacuated due to storm damage. Plus, a look at what's ahead for this year's AFN Convention. And, meet Alaska's 2026 Assistant Principal of the year.

Reports tonight from:

Evan Erickson, Eric Stone and Samantha Watson in Bethel
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Rachel Cassandra, Rhonda McBride, Ben Towsend and Ava White in Anchorage
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
