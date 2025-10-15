Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
Difficult decisions as two western Alaska communities are evacuated due to storm damage. Plus, a look at what's ahead for this year's AFN Convention. And, meet Alaska's 2026 Assistant Principal of the year.
Reports tonight from:
Evan Erickson, Eric Stone and Samantha Watson in Bethel
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Rachel Cassandra, Rhonda McBride, Ben Towsend and Ava White in Anchorage
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.