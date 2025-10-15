Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Difficult decisions as two western Alaska communities are evacuated due to storm damage. Plus, a look at what's ahead for this year's AFN Convention. And, meet Alaska's 2026 Assistant Principal of the year.

Reports tonight from:

Evan Erickson, Eric Stone and Samantha Watson in Bethel

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Clarise Larson in Juneau

Rachel Cassandra, Rhonda McBride, Ben Towsend and Ava White in Anchorage

Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.