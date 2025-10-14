Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published October 14, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKDT
Trucks drive through deep water near the Brown's Slough bridge, the only road to and from Bethel's small boat harbor and the Hangar Lake and Slough neighborhoods, on Oct. 12, 2025.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

One person is dead and more than a thousand are in mass shelters following the storm in western Alaska. Plus, Sitka is considering body cameras for its police officers, but the plan has some hurdles. And, the talent show at Elders and Youth encourages young people to step into the spotlight.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone and Jamie Diep in Juneau
Alena Naiden and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Hope McKenney in Sitka
Wali Rana in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
Latest Episodes