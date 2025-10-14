Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

One person is dead and more than a thousand are in mass shelters following the storm in western Alaska. Plus, Sitka is considering body cameras for its police officers, but the plan has some hurdles. And, the talent show at Elders and Youth encourages young people to step into the spotlight.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Eric Stone and Jamie Diep in Juneau

Alena Naiden and Hannah Flor in Anchorage

Hope McKenney in Sitka

Wali Rana in Nome

