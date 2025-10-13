Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 13, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published October 13, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Clouds begin to break in Nome after the remnants of ex-Typhoon Halong passed through the region on Oct. 12, 2025.
Ben Townsend
/
KNOM
Clouds begin to break in Nome after the remnants of ex-Typhoon Halong passed through the region on Oct. 12, 2025.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Search and rescue efforts continue after the remnants of typhoon Halong battered Western Alaska this weekend. Plus, a state-owned corporation is buying land to help promote housing development. And, the annual Elders and Youth Conference kicks off with dancing and drums.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Rhonda McBride and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Ashlyn O'Hara in Nikiski
Ben Towsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Latest Episodes