Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 13, 2025
Monday on Alaska News Nightly
Search and rescue efforts continue after the remnants of typhoon Halong battered Western Alaska this weekend. Plus, a state-owned corporation is buying land to help promote housing development. And, the annual Elders and Youth Conference kicks off with dancing and drums.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Rhonda McBride and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Ashlyn O'Hara in Nikiski
Ben Towsend in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.