Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 13, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Search and rescue efforts continue after the remnants of typhoon Halong battered Western Alaska this weekend. Plus, a state-owned corporation is buying land to help promote housing development. And, the annual Elders and Youth Conference kicks off with dancing and drums.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Rhonda McBride and Hannah Flor in Anchorage

Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham

Ashlyn O'Hara in Nikiski

Ben Towsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.