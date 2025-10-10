Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 10, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published October 10, 2025 at 5:53 PM AKDT
Nome Harbormaster Lucas Stotts looks at a wind forecast for the Bering Strait region. Harbor staff advised boat owners to secure their vessels in anticipation of the Sunday storm.
Ben Townsend
/
KNOM
Friday on Alaska News Nightly

As one storm fades away, Western Alaska communities brace for another. Plus, Alaska's education department backtracks on a controversial proposal around school funding. And, researchers thaw Alaska permafrost to see how quickly ancient, greenhouse-gas-producing microbes wake up.

Reports tonight from:

Ben Townsend in Nome
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Jamie Diep in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
