Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 10, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Friday on Alaska News Nightly
As one storm fades away, Western Alaska communities brace for another. Plus, Alaska's education department backtracks on a controversial proposal around school funding. And, researchers thaw Alaska permafrost to see how quickly ancient, greenhouse-gas-producing microbes wake up.
Reports tonight from:
Ben Townsend in Nome
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Jamie Diep in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.