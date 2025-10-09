Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 9, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published October 9, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKDT
Waves crashing on a beach fortified with rip-rap
Ben Townsend
/
KNOM
Waves crash into the shoreline of Nome as a low pressure system moves through the region.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

After flooding in some communities, a second large storm is approaching western Alaska. Plus, a look at how ICE activity is on the rise in Alaska. And, organizers say a Homer renaissance fair is bigger and better for its second year.

Reports tonight from:

Ben Townsend and Wali Rana in Nome
Eric Stone in Juneau
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna
Simon Lopez in Homer

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
