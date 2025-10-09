Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 9, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
After flooding in some communities, a second large storm is approaching western Alaska. Plus, a look at how ICE activity is on the rise in Alaska. And, organizers say a Homer renaissance fair is bigger and better for its second year.
Reports tonight from:
Ben Townsend and Wali Rana in Nome
Eric Stone in Juneau
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna
Simon Lopez in Homer
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.