Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Dan Sullivan supports President Trump's decision to deploy the military to American cities. Plus, Kotzebue is under mandatory evacuation orders as the city prepares for major flooding. And, leave maple trees to Canada and the East Coast. These Alaskans are cooking up birch syrup.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

Eric Stone in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Ben Townsend in Nome

Patrick Gilchrist and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Alena Naiden in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.