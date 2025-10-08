Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
Sen. Dan Sullivan supports President Trump's decision to deploy the military to American cities. Plus, Kotzebue is under mandatory evacuation orders as the city prepares for major flooding. And, leave maple trees to Canada and the East Coast. These Alaskans are cooking up birch syrup.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
Eric Stone in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Ben Townsend in Nome
Patrick Gilchrist and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Alena Naiden in Anchorage
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.