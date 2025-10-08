Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published October 8, 2025 at 5:52 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
A man in a suit at a press briefing.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Senator Dan Sullivan takes notes during a press briefing at Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium on Aug. 8, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Dan Sullivan supports President Trump's decision to deploy the military to American cities. Plus, Kotzebue is under mandatory evacuation orders as the city prepares for major flooding. And, leave maple trees to Canada and the East Coast. These Alaskans are cooking up birch syrup.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
Eric Stone in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Ben Townsend in Nome
Patrick Gilchrist and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Alena Naiden in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Latest Episodes