Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 7, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published October 7, 2025 at 5:48 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
A group of bees in the snow
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Bees huddle together in an insulated hive to stay warm during winter months on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Lisa Murkowski criticizes the indictment of the former FBI Director. Plus, state officials found the first case in Alaska of a beetle that invades beehives and spoils honey. And, with winter coming quickly, Akiak is racing to restore its power plant.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg
Simon Lopez in Homer
Jamie Diep in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Latest Episodes