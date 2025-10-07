Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly
Sen. Lisa Murkowski criticizes the indictment of the former FBI Director. Plus, state officials found the first case in Alaska of a beetle that invades beehives and spoils honey. And, with winter coming quickly, Akiak is racing to restore its power plant.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg
Simon Lopez in Homer
Jamie Diep in Juneau
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.