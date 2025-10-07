Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Lisa Murkowski criticizes the indictment of the former FBI Director. Plus, state officials found the first case in Alaska of a beetle that invades beehives and spoils honey. And, with winter coming quickly, Akiak is racing to restore its power plant.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

Simon Lopez in Homer

Jamie Diep in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.