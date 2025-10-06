Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 6, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published October 6, 2025 at 5:40 PM AKDT
A RIVER CUTS THROUGH TUNDRA
Berett Wilber
/
Alaska Public Media
The Kobuk River runs through the Ambler Mining district, where the proposed Ambler road would be built to connect the Northwest Arctic with the Dalton Highway to Fairbanks.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Citing an AI arms race, President Trump re-approves the Ambler road. Plus, state lawmakers want to know why money in state savings was transferred to a risky investment account. And, a Nome cultural event seeks to boost Inupiaq language revival efforts.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone in Juneau
Rhonda McBride and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Wali Rana in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
Latest Episodes