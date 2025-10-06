Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 6, 2025
Monday on Alaska News Nightly
Citing an AI arms race, President Trump re-approves the Ambler road. Plus, state lawmakers want to know why money in state savings was transferred to a risky investment account. And, a Nome cultural event seeks to boost Inupiaq language revival efforts.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone in Juneau
Rhonda McBride and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Wali Rana in Nome
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.