Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 6, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Citing an AI arms race, President Trump re-approves the Ambler road. Plus, state lawmakers want to know why money in state savings was transferred to a risky investment account. And, a Nome cultural event seeks to boost Inupiaq language revival efforts.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Eric Stone in Juneau

Rhonda McBride and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Wali Rana in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.