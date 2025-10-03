Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 3, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published October 3, 2025 at 5:04 PM AKDT
The trans-Alaska pipeline, near Valdez.
The trans-Alaska pipeline, near Valdez.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Disagreement in Valdez over how to prevent an oil spill at the end of the trans-Alaska pipeline. Plus, former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson enters the crowded 2026 race for governor. And, the story of a Cuban Architect turned Anchorage artist, and the nun who helped him find his talent.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone in Juneau
Wesley Early, Alena Naiden and Ammon Swenson in Anchorage
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
