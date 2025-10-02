Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 2, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published October 2, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKDT
The glass door to the entrance of the PFD office. In black lettering is "PFD State of Alaska, Lobby hours Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m."
Valerie Lake
/
Alaska Public Media
The State of Alaska's PFD and Child Affairs Office, located in downtown Anchorage and pictured here on August 31, 2022.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

How far does this year's PFD go after inflation? An economist does the math. Plus, events around the state recognize the harmful legacy of the boarding school era. And, how a Fairbanks man's love for balloon animals blew up into a full time career.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Ava White, Rhonda McBride and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Melinda Munson in Skagway
Alix Soliman in Juneau
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
