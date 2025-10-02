Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 2, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

How far does this year's PFD go after inflation? An economist does the math. Plus, events around the state recognize the harmful legacy of the boarding school era. And, how a Fairbanks man's love for balloon animals blew up into a full time career.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Ava White, Rhonda McBride and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Melinda Munson in Skagway

Alix Soliman in Juneau

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.