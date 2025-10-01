Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published October 1, 2025 at 6:41 PM AKDT
Sen. Lisa Murkowski answers questions during a briefing at Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium on Aug. 5, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Anchorage struggles to find the funds to repair the Performing Arts Center. Also, more than a dozen Alaska public radio stations receive funding to help keep the lights on. And volunteers in Juneau provide free meals to homeless residents.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Hannah Flor and Ava White in Anchorage
Olivia Rose and Hannah Weaver in Petersburg
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Annie Feidt.

Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
