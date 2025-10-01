Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
Anchorage struggles to find the funds to repair the Performing Arts Center. Also, more than a dozen Alaska public radio stations receive funding to help keep the lights on. And volunteers in Juneau provide free meals to homeless residents.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Hannah Flor and Ava White in Anchorage
Olivia Rose and Hannah Weaver in Petersburg
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Annie Feidt.