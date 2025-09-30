Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Lisa Murkowski worries about checks on the President's actions during a government shutdown. Plus, staff at multiple Alaska newspapers resign over forced changes to a story. And, meet the Iñupiaq artist behind a major art installation coming to the Anchorage museum.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Eric Stone, Alix Soliman and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Laura Davis Collins in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.