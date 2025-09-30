Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published September 30, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKDT
A woman in a blue shirt attends a press briefing.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Senator Lisa Murkowski answers questions during a briefing at Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium on Aug. 5, 2025.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Lisa Murkowski worries about checks on the President's actions during a government shutdown. Plus, staff at multiple Alaska newspapers resign over forced changes to a story. And, meet the Iñupiaq artist behind a major art installation coming to the Anchorage museum.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone, Alix Soliman and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Laura Davis Collins in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
