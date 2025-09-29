Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 29, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

A Trump Administration ruling threatens the future of the Native Village of Eklutna's gaming hall. Plus, it's been 10 years since Anchorage expanded civil rights protections to include gender identity and sexual orientation. And, Interior Alaska will soon be getting its first Veteran Cemetery.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Rhonda McBride and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Alix Soliman, Jamie Diep and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.