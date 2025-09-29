Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 29, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published September 29, 2025 at 5:50 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
A mirrored building.
Hannah Lies
/
Alaska Public Media
Anchorage City Hall on a sunny day.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

A Trump Administration ruling threatens the future of the Native Village of Eklutna's gaming hall. Plus, it's been 10 years since Anchorage expanded civil rights protections to include gender identity and sexual orientation. And, Interior Alaska will soon be getting its first Veteran Cemetery.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Rhonda McBride and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Alix Soliman, Jamie Diep and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Latest Episodes