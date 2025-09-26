Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 26, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Speakers call for compassion and open dialogue at an Anchorage memorial for Charlie Kirk. Plus, Juneau residents will soon decide whether to change the city's sales tax. And, while eyes are on Katmai for Fat Bear Week, Sitkans prepare for a big week of their own.

Reports tonight from:

Hannah Flor in Anchorage,

Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau,

Ashlyn O'Hara in Soldotna,

Sydney Dauphinais in Ketchikan,

Shelby Herbert and Tim Ellis in Fairbanks,

Ryan Cotter in Sitka.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production by Madilyn Rose.