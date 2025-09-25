Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 25, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
The proposed gasline attracts new agreements, but a final construction decision, and the cost, are still unknown. Plus, hear from fans around the world about the Katmai tradition that puts eyes on Alaska. And, Anchorage Police say upcoming tech upgrades will make their responses more informed.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Angela Denning in Petersburg
Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage
Theo Greenly in St. Paul
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.