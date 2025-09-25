Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 25, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

The proposed gasline attracts new agreements, but a final construction decision, and the cost, are still unknown. Plus, hear from fans around the world about the Katmai tradition that puts eyes on Alaska. And, Anchorage Police say upcoming tech upgrades will make their responses more informed.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage

Theo Greenly in St. Paul

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.