Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 25, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published September 25, 2025 at 5:46 PM AKDT
The sun sets behind Marathon Petroleum Corportation's Kenai LNG Terminal on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 in Nikiski, Alaska. The former LNG export terminal is near one end of the proposed Alaska LNG Project.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

The proposed gasline attracts new agreements, but a final construction decision, and the cost, are still unknown. Plus, hear from fans around the world about the Katmai tradition that puts eyes on Alaska. And, Anchorage Police say upcoming tech upgrades will make their responses more informed.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Ashlyn O'Hara in Kenai
Angela Denning in Petersburg
Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage
Theo Greenly in St. Paul

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
