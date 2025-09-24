Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published September 24, 2025 at 5:53 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
A syringe, bandage and alcohol pad lie on a blue plastic tray.
Rachel Cassandra
/
Alaska Public Media
An influenza vaccine and supplies, at Anchorage Health Department's clinic, on Feb. 25, 2025.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Sudden changes to H1-B work visas could spell trouble for Alaska's many foreign teachers. Plus, healthcare providers worry mixed vaccine messaging could lead to lower rates in Alaska. And, an Iditarod veteran recommends changes to the race, which he says has gotten too fast, to the detriment of dogs and mushers.

Reports tonight from:

Brian Venua in Kodiak
Rachel Cassandra and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Latest Episodes