Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Sudden changes to H1-B work visas could spell trouble for Alaska's many foreign teachers. Plus, healthcare providers worry mixed vaccine messaging could lead to lower rates in Alaska. And, an Iditarod veteran recommends changes to the race, which he says has gotten too fast, to the detriment of dogs and mushers.

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Rachel Cassandra and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

