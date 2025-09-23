Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published September 23, 2025 at 5:40 PM AKDT
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Health insurance costs could spike dramatically for some Alaskans due to expiring subsidies. Plus, the Anchorage Mayor's office rolls out the latest proposal to make housing easier to build. And, remembering the life of Mary Shields, the first woman to complete the Iditarod.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Ava White and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Wali Rana in Nome
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
