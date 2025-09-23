Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Health insurance costs could spike dramatically for some Alaskans due to expiring subsidies. Plus, the Anchorage Mayor's office rolls out the latest proposal to make housing easier to build. And, remembering the life of Mary Shields, the first woman to complete the Iditarod.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Eric Stone and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Ava White and Hannah Flor in Anchorage

Wali Rana in Nome

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

