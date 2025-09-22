Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 22, 2025
Monday on Alaska News Nightly
Sen. Dan Sullivan and the Secretary of Labor tout potential jobs from the proposed gasline. Plus, a UAF project to map critical mineral potential hasn't seen any of its promised federal money. And, Alaska centenarians share their life stories and secrets for a long life as part of a statewide project.
Reports tonight from:
Patrick Gilchrist and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Ava White and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Simon Lopez in Homer
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.