Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 22, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published September 22, 2025 at 5:49 PM AKDT
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, takes notes during a press briefing at Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium on Aug. 8, 2025.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Dan Sullivan and the Secretary of Labor tout potential jobs from the proposed gasline. Plus, a UAF project to map critical mineral potential hasn't seen any of its promised federal money. And, Alaska centenarians share their life stories and secrets for a long life as part of a statewide project.

Reports tonight from:

Patrick Gilchrist and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Ava White and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Simon Lopez in Homer

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
