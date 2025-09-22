Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 22, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Dan Sullivan and the Secretary of Labor tout potential jobs from the proposed gasline. Plus, a UAF project to map critical mineral potential hasn't seen any of its promised federal money. And, Alaska centenarians share their life stories and secrets for a long life as part of a statewide project.

Reports tonight from:

Patrick Gilchrist and Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Ava White and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Simon Lopez in Homer

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.