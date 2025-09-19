Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Lisa Murkowski works to find the middle ground to avoid a government shutdown. Also, Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall is headed to the U.S. National Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. And a remodeled school library stokes creativity in Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Alena Naiden, Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage

Eric Stone in Juneau

