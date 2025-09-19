Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 19, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published September 19, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKDT
Olympic champion cross-country skier Kikkan Randall stands near the Alaska Pacific University ski trails where she used to train on Sept. 19, 2025. Randall is set to be inducted into the U.S. National Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in April of 2026.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Lisa Murkowski works to find the middle ground to avoid a government shutdown. Also, Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall is headed to the U.S. National Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. And a remodeled school library stokes creativity in Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Alena Naiden, Wesley Early and Ava White in Anchorage
Eric Stone in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and production by Annie Feidt.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
