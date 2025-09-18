Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 18, 2025

By Casey Grove
Published September 18, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKDT
a grocery store
The produce section at Foodland IGA in Juneau. (Tasha Elizarde/KTOO)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

An inventory of landslides in Alaska goes live, in an effort to understand the risk and prepare for more in the future. Also, a lawsuit over the state's backlog for food assistance applications rolls on. And warm water around Sitka brings a rare opportunity to fish for tuna.

Reports tonight from:

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Ava White in Anchorage

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.

Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.
