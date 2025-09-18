Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 18, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
An inventory of landslides in Alaska goes live, in an effort to understand the risk and prepare for more in the future. Also, a lawsuit over the state's backlog for food assistance applications rolls on. And warm water around Sitka brings a rare opportunity to fish for tuna.
Reports tonight from:
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Ava White in Anchorage
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.