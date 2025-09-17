Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Lisa Murkowski questions the recently-fired CDC director about RFK Jr.'s sweeping changes. Plus, Anchorage begins enforcing a new ordinance targeting illegal camping. And the Anchorage school district loses a $3.3 million grant for career and technical education.

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Hannah Flor, Chris Klint, Wesley Early and Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing by Madilyn Rose.