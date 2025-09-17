Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published September 17, 2025 at 5:51 PM AKDT
A man in a raincoat pulls a cart.
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Brandon Peterson packs his belongings on Sept. 9, 2025 after police tell him he cannot camp in a wooded area near Lake Otis Parkway. His tent is close to a creek and it is a criminal offense to camp near waterways due to sanitation concerns.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Sen. Lisa Murkowski questions the recently-fired CDC director about RFK Jr.'s sweeping changes. Plus, Anchorage begins enforcing a new ordinance targeting illegal camping. And the Anchorage school district loses a $3.3 million grant for career and technical education.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Hannah Flor, Chris Klint, Wesley Early and Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Angela Denning in Petersburg
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
