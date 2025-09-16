Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published September 16, 2025 at 5:48 PM AKDT
Solar panels in Dillingham (Dave Bendinger/KDLG)
Solar panels in Dillingham

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Disagreement in Washington over whether unleashing Alaska's energy potential includes renewables. Plus, a small plane makes a brief stop on the Seward highway. And, next year's Yukon Quest Alaska will start, and end, in Fairbanks.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Chris Klint in Anchorage
Hope McKenney in Sitka
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Jamie Diep in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
