Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 15, 2025

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

The Alaska Legislature prepares to sue the governor over an executive order they argue is invalid. Plus, major upcoming North Slope oil projects are on-track or even ahead of schedule. And, a La Niña climate pattern is expected this Winter, but its effects are less certain.

