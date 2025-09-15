Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 15, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published September 15, 2025 at 5:40 PM AKDT
Monday on Alaska News Nightly

The Alaska Legislature prepares to sue the governor over an executive order they argue is invalid. Plus, major upcoming North Slope oil projects are on-track or even ahead of schedule. And, a La Niña climate pattern is expected this Winter, but its effects are less certain.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau,
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks,
Chris Klint, Casey Grove and Ava White in Anchorage,
Angela Denning in Petersburg,
Theo Greenly on the Aleutian Chain

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

