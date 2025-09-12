Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 12, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Friday on Alaska News Nightly
Advocates criticize a possible reduction in tribal support at the USDA. Plus, a recent Delta Junction farm sale might be the biggest of its kind in state history. And, Juneau has a growing problem with abandoned and stray cats.
Reports tonight from:
Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Wali Rana in Nome
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.