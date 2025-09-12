Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 12, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published September 12, 2025 at 5:03 PM AKDT
Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Advocates criticize a possible reduction in tribal support at the USDA. Plus, a recent Delta Junction farm sale might be the biggest of its kind in state history. And, Juneau has a growing problem with abandoned and stray cats.

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden in Anchorage
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Wali Rana in Nome
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
