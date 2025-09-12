Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Advocates criticize a possible reduction in tribal support at the USDA. Plus, a recent Delta Junction farm sale might be the biggest of its kind in state history. And, Juneau has a growing problem with abandoned and stray cats.

Reports tonight from:

Alena Naiden in Anchorage

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Wali Rana in Nome

Taylor Heckart in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.