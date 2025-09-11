Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 11, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published September 11, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKDT
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Conservative blogger Suzanne Downing resigns from the website she originally founded. Plus, despite less available funding, advocates say renewable energy is still needed in rural communities. And, recent grants for community gardens seek to boost food security in Sitka.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Liz Ruskin and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Ryan Cotter in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
