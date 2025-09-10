Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
High mortgages are leading to high rents and pricing Alaskans out of homes. Plus, record-breaking rains in the Northwest Arctic threaten communities with flooding and erosion. And a new shuttle aims to bridge a food security gap for several Anchorage neighborhoods.
Reports tonight from:
Ava White, Chris Klint and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Eric Stone in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Ryan Cotter in Sitka
Melinda Munson in Skagway
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.