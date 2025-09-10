Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published September 10, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
a for sale sign
Ava White
/
Alaska Public Media
A "For Sale" sign in Anchorage. Photographed Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

High mortgages are leading to high rents and pricing Alaskans out of homes. Plus, record-breaking rains in the Northwest Arctic threaten communities with flooding and erosion. And a new shuttle aims to bridge a food security gap for several Anchorage neighborhoods.

Reports tonight from:

Ava White, Chris Klint and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Eric Stone in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Ryan Cotter in Sitka
Melinda Munson in Skagway

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Latest Episodes