Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

High mortgages are leading to high rents and pricing Alaskans out of homes. Plus, record-breaking rains in the Northwest Arctic threaten communities with flooding and erosion. And a new shuttle aims to bridge a food security gap for several Anchorage neighborhoods.

Reports tonight from:

Ava White, Chris Klint and Hannah Flor in Anchorage

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Eric Stone in Juneau

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Ryan Cotter in Sitka

Melinda Munson in Skagway

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.