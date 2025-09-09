Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published September 9, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKDT
Students Exit School bus and head to school entrance
Shiri Segal
/
Alaska Public Media
Students exit a school bus at Kasuun Elementary.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

Alaska test scores showed little improvement last year, and advocates disagree about how to bring them up. Plus, Alaska's youngest female convicted murderer is freed after 40 years in prison. And how one man's love of sea shanties started a community tradition.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Chris Klint in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
