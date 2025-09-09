Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly
Alaska test scores showed little improvement last year, and advocates disagree about how to bring them up. Plus, Alaska's youngest female convicted murderer is freed after 40 years in prison. And how one man's love of sea shanties started a community tradition.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Chris Klint in Anchorage
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.