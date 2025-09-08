Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 8, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published September 8, 2025 at 5:47 PM AKDT
Mary Peltola at an Aug. 31, 2022 forum held at an Alaska Oil and Gas Association conference.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Political observers ask, "what will Mary Peltola do in 2026?" Plus, the University of Alaska system considers removing affirmative action language from its policies. And, you can get soft serve in Aniak now, thanks to one woman's craving.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Jamie Diep and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Hannah Weaver in Petersburg
Samantha Watson in Aniak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
