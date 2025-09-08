Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 8, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Monday on Alaska News Nightly
Political observers ask, "what will Mary Peltola do in 2026?" Plus, the University of Alaska system considers removing affirmative action language from its policies. And, you can get soft serve in Aniak now, thanks to one woman's craving.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin, Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Jamie Diep and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Hannah Weaver in Petersburg
Samantha Watson in Aniak
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.