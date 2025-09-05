Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

A national group takes the state to court to force reforms in the foster care system. Plus, an economist looks at the long-term impacts of the Big Beautiful Bill on Alaska. And, two Alaska communities combine forces for a culture camp.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Ava White in Anchorage

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Hope McKenny in Sitka

Kanesia McGlashan-Price in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.