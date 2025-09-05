Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 5, 2025
Friday on Alaska News Nightly
A national group takes the state to court to force reforms in the foster care system. Plus, an economist looks at the long-term impacts of the Big Beautiful Bill on Alaska. And, two Alaska communities combine forces for a culture camp.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra and Ava White in Anchorage
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Hope McKenny in Sitka
Kanesia McGlashan-Price in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.