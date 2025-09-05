Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 5, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published September 5, 2025 at 5:18 PM AKDT
Friday on Alaska News Nightly

A national group takes the state to court to force reforms in the foster care system. Plus, an economist looks at the long-term impacts of the Big Beautiful Bill on Alaska. And, two Alaska communities combine forces for a culture camp.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Ava White in Anchorage
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Hope McKenny in Sitka
Kanesia McGlashan-Price in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
