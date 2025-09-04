Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

The US House votes to undo a major resource management plan in Alaska. Plus, a reporter relays the frustrations of activists trying to get names of murdered Indigenous people from the state. And, after evacuating the old building in 2024, Napakiak students have a new schoolhouse.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Samantha Watson in Napakiak

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Alix Soliman in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.