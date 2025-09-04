Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 4, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published September 4, 2025 at 5:42 PM AKDT
A winding river fro mabove
Berett Wilber
/
Alaska Public Media
The Kobuk River.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

The US House votes to undo a major resource management plan in Alaska. Plus, a reporter relays the frustrations of activists trying to get names of murdered Indigenous people from the state. And, after evacuating the old building in 2024, Napakiak students have a new schoolhouse.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Samantha Watson in Napakiak
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Alix Soliman in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
Latest Episodes