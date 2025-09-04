Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 4, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
The US House votes to undo a major resource management plan in Alaska. Plus, a reporter relays the frustrations of activists trying to get names of murdered Indigenous people from the state. And, after evacuating the old building in 2024, Napakiak students have a new schoolhouse.
Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Samantha Watson in Napakiak
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Alix Soliman in Juneau
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.