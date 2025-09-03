Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published September 3, 2025 at 5:39 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Juneau’s ten public charging stations around town give EVs owners a variety of places to plug-in. (Photo by Elizabeth Jenkins/Alaska’s Energy Desk)
Elizabeth Jenkins
/
Alaska’s Energy Desk
Juneau’s public charging stations around town give EVs owners a variety of places to plug-in.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Federal support for electric vehicle chargers is unfrozen, while some requirements are lowered as well. Plus, she may be a trusty ferry, but the state hopes to replace the Tustumena by 2028. And, the three day, 24th annual Kingikmiut dance festival wraps up.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Theo Greenly on the Ferry Tustemena
Angela Denning in Petersburg
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Wali Rana in Wales

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Latest Episodes