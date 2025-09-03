Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly
Federal support for electric vehicle chargers is unfrozen, while some requirements are lowered as well. Plus, she may be a trusty ferry, but the state hopes to replace the Tustumena by 2028. And, the three day, 24th annual Kingikmiut dance festival wraps up.
Reports tonight from:
Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Theo Greenly on the Ferry Tustemena
Angela Denning in Petersburg
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Samantha Watson in Bethel
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks
Wali Rana in Wales
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.