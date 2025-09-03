Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly

Federal support for electric vehicle chargers is unfrozen, while some requirements are lowered as well. Plus, she may be a trusty ferry, but the state hopes to replace the Tustumena by 2028. And, the three day, 24th annual Kingikmiut dance festival wraps up.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Theo Greenly on the Ferry Tustemena

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Samantha Watson in Bethel

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks

Wali Rana in Wales

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.