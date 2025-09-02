Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published September 2, 2025 at 5:40 PM AKDT
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

A federal attempt to repeal an Alaska resource management plan draws criticism from Alaskans who worked on it. Plus, Skagway clears a hurdle towards shipping ore for Canadian mining projects. And, research continues on the massive landslide and tsunami that hit Southeast in August.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone and Clarise Larson in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Chris Klint in Anchorage
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
