Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 29, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published August 29, 2025 at 4:46 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
a salmon rack
Emily Schwing
/
KYUK

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

An appeals court sides with the federal government over the state in a subsistence management lawsuit. Plus, how a burning hotel led to the formation of the Municipality of Anchorage. And Anchorage aims for a more consistent approach to sheltering homeless people.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride and Hannah Flor in Anchorage,
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines,
Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks,
Taylor Heckart in Petersburg.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
See stories by Madilyn Rose
Latest Episodes