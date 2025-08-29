Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

An appeals court sides with the federal government over the state in a subsistence management lawsuit. Plus, how a burning hotel led to the formation of the Municipality of Anchorage. And Anchorage aims for a more consistent approach to sheltering homeless people.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride and Hannah Flor in Anchorage,

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines,

Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks,

Taylor Heckart in Petersburg.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.