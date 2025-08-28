Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 28, 2025
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
Advocates say the federal government is pushing the timeline to repeal the Roadless Rule for the Tongass National Forest. Plus, APU researchers are trying to track microplastics in Alaska waters. And, there are plenty of otter hides, but craftspeople say Alaska is running low on tanneries.
Reports tonight from:
Alix Soliman and Jamie Diep in Juneau
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Rachel Cassandra in Whittier
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Hannah Weaver in Petersburg
Trygve Bakke in Haines
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.