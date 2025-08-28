Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
alaska news nightly
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 28, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published August 28, 2025 at 5:43 PM AKDT
The Tongass National Forest is the largest temperate rainforest in the country.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Advocates say the federal government is pushing the timeline to repeal the Roadless Rule for the Tongass National Forest. Plus, APU researchers are trying to track microplastics in Alaska waters. And, there are plenty of otter hides, but craftspeople say Alaska is running low on tanneries.

Reports tonight from:

Alix Soliman and Jamie Diep in Juneau
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Rachel Cassandra in Whittier
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Hannah Weaver in Petersburg
Trygve Bakke in Haines

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
