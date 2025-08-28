Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Advocates say the federal government is pushing the timeline to repeal the Roadless Rule for the Tongass National Forest. Plus, APU researchers are trying to track microplastics in Alaska waters. And, there are plenty of otter hides, but craftspeople say Alaska is running low on tanneries.

Reports tonight from:

Alix Soliman and Jamie Diep in Juneau

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Rachel Cassandra in Whittier

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Hannah Weaver in Petersburg

Trygve Bakke in Haines

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.