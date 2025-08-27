Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Congressman Nick Begich says Alaskans should see much more resource development in the near future. Plus, researchers dig into the science of early earthquake detection. And an upcoming documentary highlights a true Alaska story, but blends in some mythology.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin, Wesley Early, Alena Naiden and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.