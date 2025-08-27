Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Congressman Nick Begich says Alaskans should see much more resource development in the near future. Plus, researchers dig into the science of early earthquake detection. And an upcoming documentary highlights a true Alaska story, but blends in some mythology.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Wesley Early, Alena Naiden and Hannah Flor in Anchorage

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.