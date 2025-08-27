Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published August 27, 2025 at 5:45 PM AKDT
A pipeline stretching toward a sunset
Elizabeth Harball
/
Alaska's Energy Desk
Pipelines stretch toward the horizon in the National Petroleum Reserve—Alaska.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Congressman Nick Begich says Alaskans should see much more resource development in the near future. Plus, researchers dig into the science of early earthquake detection. And an upcoming documentary highlights a true Alaska story, but blends in some mythology.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Wesley Early, Alena Naiden and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
