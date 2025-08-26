Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

A class-action lawsuit against Alaska's Office of Children's Services goes to trial. Plus, Rep. Nick Begich makes his pitch for the US to start buying bitcoin. And, a look at how drones helped the response to Juneau's glacial outburst flood.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Yvonne Krumrey and Alix Soliman in Juneau

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

Samantha Watson in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.