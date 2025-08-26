Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published August 26, 2025 at 5:44 PM AKDT
Alaska’s U.S. House Rep. Nick Begich speaks at a Juneau Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly

A class-action lawsuit against Alaska's Office of Children's Services goes to trial. Plus, Rep. Nick Begich makes his pitch for the US to start buying bitcoin. And, a look at how drones helped the response to Juneau's glacial outburst flood.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Angela Denning in Petersburg
Yvonne Krumrey and Alix Soliman in Juneau
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Samantha Watson in Bethel

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
