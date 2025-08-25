Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 25, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published August 25, 2025 at 5:44 PM AKDT
Three people stand on a street corner holding a sign that says "Bring Atcharee Home"
Shelby Herbert
/
KUAC
A few dozen Fairbanksans protested federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity throughout the city and rallied to support detained Thai resident Atcharee Buntow on Aug. 23, 2025.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly

Protestors rally for a Fairbanks woman held by ICE. Plus, in a first- federal authorities in Anchorage seize an entire hotel as part of a drug bust. And, a major tribal organization says they're working to open a gambling hall in Southeast.

Reports tonight from:

Shelby Herbert and Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks,
Alena Naiden in Anchorage,
Ben Townsend in Nome,
Clarise Larson in Juneau,
Brian Venua in Kodiak.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
