Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 25, 2025

Protestors rally for a Fairbanks woman held by ICE. Plus, in a first- federal authorities in Anchorage seize an entire hotel as part of a drug bust. And, a major tribal organization says they're working to open a gambling hall in Southeast.

Shelby Herbert and Patrick Gilchrist in Fairbanks,

Alena Naiden in Anchorage,

Ben Townsend in Nome,

Clarise Larson in Juneau,

Brian Venua in Kodiak.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.