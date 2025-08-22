Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 22, 2025

By Madilyn Rose
Published August 22, 2025 at 4:44 PM AKDT
Matt Faubion
/
Alaska Public Media
Pokey the box turtle gazes out the window of her home in south Anchorage, while wearing a custom tank costume on August 22, 2025.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Advocates react to a move by the state medical board to restrict gender affirming care for minors. Plus, many unknowns after a long-institutionalized patient at the Alaska Psychiatric Institute dies. And, after more than 40 years, there's no love lost between this man and his turtle.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Hannah Flor in Anchorage
Avery Ellfeldt in Haines
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
and Ryan Cotter in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.

Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
