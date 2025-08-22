Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 22, 2025

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

Advocates react to a move by the state medical board to restrict gender affirming care for minors. Plus, many unknowns after a long-institutionalized patient at the Alaska Psychiatric Institute dies. And, after more than 40 years, there's no love lost between this man and his turtle.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Hannah Flor in Anchorage

Avery Ellfeldt in Haines

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

and Ryan Cotter in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.