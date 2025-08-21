Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 21, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly
Tariffs, airfare costs, and now increased rates from the postal service are squeezing rural budgets. Plus, commuter rail between the Valley and Anchorage? Advocates say the time to start is now. And, cats and coffee meet at a new Wasilla cafe.
Reports tonight from:
Ben Townsend in Elim and Stebbins
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Wali Rana in Savoonga
Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks
Ava White in Wasilla
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.