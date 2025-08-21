Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly

Tariffs, airfare costs, and now increased rates from the postal service are squeezing rural budgets. Plus, commuter rail between the Valley and Anchorage? Advocates say the time to start is now. And, cats and coffee meet at a new Wasilla cafe.

Reports tonight from:

Ben Townsend in Elim and Stebbins

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Clarise Larson in Juneau

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Wali Rana in Savoonga

Shelby Herbert in Fairbanks

Ava White in Wasilla

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing by Madilyn Rose.